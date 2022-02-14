Obama Was Bad

Many analysts believe racism explains almost everything, and Obama himself mused after 2016, “Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.” But that misses how the Obama administration’s economic policy failed all working people. It took seven years from the 2008 crash for them to get back to their pre-crisis income level—that is, to where they were during Bush’s Gilded Age.Sure you can blame some things on Republicans later, but right out of the gate Obama was determined to make the poor and middle class suffer for the sins of the rich, and he succeeded.
White working-class voters turned against the Democrats in 2010 and again in 2014, though in 2012 some were persuaded to vote for Obama against Mitt Romney, the very embodiment of corporate America. But Democrats didn’t just have a white working-class problem, they had a working-class problem. Democrats faced a pullback from their predominantly working-class base of Black, Hispanics, millennials, and unmarried women—the bloc I labeled the “Rising American Electorate” in my analysis of shifts in public opinion.
DC brain always says the solution is to chase the votes of the boat owners in Northern Virginia, though they don't put it that way. For some reason Terry "The Perfect Democrat for Boat Owners in Northern Virginia" Mac's loss was somehow the fault of the wokes, or whatever.