Okay We Did What The Smartest Boys On The Internet Told Us To

All the Dem governors are doing a high profile coordinated "RELAXING ALL COVID MEASURES," because they are convinced this is what The People want. I'm not so concerned about the specific measures, but the brain worms that have led to the belief that it isn't the ongoing stress of the reality of covid that is bothering people, but the meager measures to reduce spread.
Since the restrictions barely exist anywhere, these big announcements are going to be followed by "um, nothing's much changed?"
But this is the latest "THIS IS WHAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TO DO" coming from the always wrong people, so who will be to blame when Biden's polls don't SURGE?
Suspect it's going to be The Left, folks.