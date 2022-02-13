Other Countries Are Big, Too

One observation I will make about the belligerent war loving crowd is they generally have absolutely no sense that other places are big and have lots of people in them. I'm not sure if this is a peculiarly American thing, though it might be to some extent given the way our built environment tends to obscure distance and any sense of place.
Even the "little" countries are actually, you know, quite big! Belgium is the size of Maryland! The big countries are genuinely big!
Anyway, Ukraine has a 1200 mile land border with Russia. Take what you want from that observation.