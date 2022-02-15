Screaming Hysterics

There are lots of things I know nothing about - such as the specifics of Russian troop movements and the territorial desires of Putin - but I do know that there are hundreds if not thousands of people in the US whose entire job is posing as "experts" blessed by the authority of various supposedly independent think tanks (defense industry and foreign interest funded) in order to get media hits in the Washington Post and NPR to tell you that The Baddies Are Coming and War Is The Only Answer.
And it doesn't matter how many millions they kill, and at what cost, because they'll be back on Morning Edition with the same nonsense in a few weeks.