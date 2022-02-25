Specifically, it looks as if moderate and conservative Democrats are doing everything they can to obscure the fact that, under their leadership and following their agenda, the Democratic Party has run aground and can’t get back on course. They sense a blowout in November and would rather play the blame game than do anything concrete to regain the ground they’ve helped lose. Their refusal to either pass popular economic legislation or fight the cultural battles of the moment have left them with only one option: find a scapegoat.
In which case, those moderate and conservative Democrats (and their allies) would do well to look into a mirror. No one forced them to derail the president’s agenda, to bog the party down in petty infighting or to take a hands-off and defensive approach to the Republican Party. They sowed their seeds; now it’s time for them to reap the results.
Friday, February 25, 2022
They Did It
