Stryker said he still thinks the goal -- at least from a political standpoint -- is to move away from talking about the pandemic as much as Democrats are.I really don't know what side universe these people are living in where Democrats do nothing but talk about the pandemic and impose restrictions on people.
"If Democrats can stop talking about COVID every day, treat it like the long-term problem it is and start talking about more immediate concerns of voters" like the high cost of living, "the better they will do in the midterms," he said.