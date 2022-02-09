Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Trifecta

Talking, but not doing, is something you get to do when you're out of power.
Stryker said he still thinks the goal -- at least from a political standpoint -- is to move away from talking about the pandemic as much as Democrats are.

"If Democrats can stop talking about COVID every day, treat it like the long-term problem it is and start talking about more immediate concerns of voters" like the high cost of living, "the better they will do in the midterms," he said.

I really don't know what side universe these people are living in where Democrats do nothing but talk about the pandemic and impose restrictions on people.

