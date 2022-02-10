Wait For The Details... In October

New York Times reporters are having a real one on twitter today, as they do anytime someone criticizes their queen, or any of them really. "Pretending not to understand the basic criticisms" is their favorite tactics, though I never quite know why "pretending to be stupid" seems so clever to them. This isn't the only criticism of "I held the good stuff for my book" but it's one which applies more generally as well.
It’s hard to trust the press when you don’t know what they’re hiding, why they’re hiding it, or who they’re protecting by doing so.