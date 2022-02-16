War On Drivers

When I am your benevolent dictator, I will, in fact, ban cars, but I also think that almost all "friendly to pedestrian and cyclists and safety improving" measures ever proposed that tend to lead to red-faced rage at community meetings are, actually, improvements for drivers, too, they just don't realize it.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new initiative to reduce traffic fatalities, so naturally Laura Ingraham/Fox News is calling it a “war on driving.”— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 16, 2022
We really would have never seen mandatory seatbelts if these folks were running the show then. pic.twitter.com/TZGLG0Tx8y