Wednesday, February 16, 2022

War On Drivers

At some level just typical "Fox raging at everything," but it isn't really atypical of how a certain segment of car culture reacts to literally anything.

When I am your benevolent dictator, I will, in fact, ban cars, but I also think that almost all "friendly to pedestrian and cyclists and safety improving" measures ever proposed that tend to lead to red-faced rage at community meetings are, actually, improvements for drivers, too, they just don't realize it.

