We Will Do Anything For Ukraine

I'm not even criticizing here, just observing. Interdependence is a problem and all "interventions" have costs. Countries generally aren't willing to bear them unless certain connected interests stand to benefit. I don't have answers about what "we" should do, but I have some awareness of the limits of generosity. The options are constrained by this.
Diplomats tell us following sanctions are tricky:— Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) February 24, 2022
- ITA, AUS, DE concerned abt broad banking-sector sanctions
- ITA resistant to sanctions that include railways
- ITA wants carve-out for luxury goods
- BEL wants carve-out for diamonds
+ broad reluctance to sanction energy sector
Europe specifically will have modest willingness to accept refugees and treat them well, though that will vary by country. That is the easiest intervention of all.