Thursday, February 24, 2022

We Will Do Anything For Ukraine

But we won't... I'm not even criticizing here, just observing. Interdependence is a problem and all "interventions" have costs. Countries generally aren't willing to bear them unless certain connected interests stand to benefit. I don't have answers about what "we" should do, but I have some awareness of the limits of generosity. The options are constrained by this.

Europe specifically will have modest willingness to accept refugees and treat them well, though that will vary by country. That is the easiest intervention of all.

by Atrios at 13:30