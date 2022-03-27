A Grateful Nation Cheered

Joe Manchin - who this is aimed at - also doesn't care about the deficit.
This bears repeating…— Brian Deese (@BrianDeeseNEC) March 26, 2022
SURPRISING: b/c of historically strong economic growth & policy choices, the deficit last year actually fell. By $360bn.
MORE SURPRISING: We’re on track to see the fed deficit fall by > $1T this yr; largest nominal decline ever.
https://t.co/j036QnBf13
It is a bit disheartening that all the highly paid Advanced Politics Knowers at the highest levels of Democratic circles do not know this while I, a humble weirdo on the internet, does.