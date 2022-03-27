Sunday, March 27, 2022

A Grateful Nation Cheered

Nobody cares about the deficit except for some elected Democrats and political reporters when Democrats are in power. Joe Manchin - who this is aimed at - also doesn't care about the deficit.

It is a bit disheartening that all the highly paid Advanced Politics Knowers at the highest levels of Democratic circles do not know this while I, a humble weirdo on the internet, does.

by Atrios at 09:30