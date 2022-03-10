Ageing Out Of Things

Or a new Star Wars TV show.
Oversaturation of such things is part of it, I guess, but also I guess I'm just getting old. I long liked that stuff, now it's all a bit meh.
At least I've never been one of those weirdos who spends time desperately trying to get that feeling that Goonies gave them when they were 11, writing rants about how They Just Don't Make Movies Like They Did In 1985 Anymore.*
Also I never liked Goonies. Maybe I was too old for it.
*This is a thing with internet movies guys who are about my age. It's weird.