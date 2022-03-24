Defund The Police

The top watchdog for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified more than 40 alleged members of gang-like groups of deputies that operate out of two sheriff’s stations.I regularly laugh about the fact that the people who have spent several months obsessed with the supposed evils of corporate racial sensitivity training programs, spent the several previous months proposing that police problems could be solved with racial sensitivity training programs.
In a letter dated Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman said his office has compiled a partial list that includes 11 deputies who allegedly belong to the Banditos, which operate out of the East L.A. sheriff’s station, and 30 alleged Executioners from the Compton sheriff’s station.
"Laugh," anyway.