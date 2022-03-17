Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, left, talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, Wednesday. Martin left the event after testing positive for Covid-19.Mostly elderly, like all covid deaths, but our Congress is not full of zoomers. At current rate, that's about 100,000 deaths of fully vaccinated people per year.
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Immunity
For some reason no one wants to believe this, but around 25%+ of deaths from covid over the last several months are among fully vaccinated people. Yes the vaccines are great and will lower your personal risk of severe illness and hospitalization an immense amount, but it is still the case that right now 300 fuly vaccinated people are dying daily in the US.
by Atrios at 09:30