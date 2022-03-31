The criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has expanded to examine the preparations for the rally that preceded the riot, as the Justice Department aims to determine the full extent of any conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, according to people familiar with the matter.We will see!
In the past two months, a federal grand jury in Washington has issued subpoena requests to some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding and executing the Jan. 6 rally, said the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Thursday, March 31, 2022
It Takes A Strong Man, Baby
I would very much like to be in the "trust in Garland" camp, but somehow important people always seem to wriggle out of these things!
by Atrios at 13:30