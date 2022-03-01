Tuesday, March 01, 2022

Off-Ramp

I am dumb and have no idea how to solve this problem, but I do know that Maximum Belligerence pushes to take such things off the table, insisting that anything other than Putin's humiliating death in a bunker is unacceptable.

For now there's a bit more, um, special courage powder floating around Parliament than Congress. Really we're lucky that the Biden team seem to have GOT THIS, most Democrats are behaving (but not all!), and the Republicans are still not completely sure if Putin is good or bad. UK Labour politicians are trying to start WWIII, so it's good they aren't in charge.

Humiliating bunker death might be deserved, but its inevitability does not necessarily provide a particularly helpful incentive structure!

by Atrios at 09:00