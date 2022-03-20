Religion In Politics

I don't think all of those societal forces have disappeared, they're in some ways as strong as ever, but the explicit branding of everything as "faith" and "morals" and "values" has gone.
Sure they're succeeding in banning abortion, but there's much less Jesus talk surrounding it than there used to be.
The problem with Democrats, we are told, is that they are too woke, not that they don't pepper their speeches with enough Jesus references.
It's more honest, at least if we honestly acknowledge that what is meant by "too woke" is "not racist enough."
Which is not to say it's correct in general, but it does get closer to acknowledging what the political divide in this country has long been about.