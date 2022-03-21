Splitting The Baby

With the Supremo hearings today, I'm reminded that a conceit of a members of a certain set of centrists over the past few decades was that "culture war" issues had a compromise (just, wise, centrist) that could be reached, if only Both Sides (both extremists, especially the uncompromising left who won't deal with the fantasy right wingers) would come to an agreement.
Basically, "if only extreme feminists would agree with a set of abortion restrictions I just made up, The Right would happily accept it and go away forever and we would never have to talk about this again."
Not how it works. Not how it ever works.