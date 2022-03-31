Splitting The Baby

It is increasingly false to say I'm not THAT old, but it wasn't long ago when the Democratic president of the United States was (officially) against same sex marriage, and not long before that when gay characters simply existing on a TV show were controversial.
Dems thought the Supreme Court settled this for them, taking this "culture war" (what we call every important issue that doesn't matter much to rich white straight male pundits, which is everything except war and tax rates) issue off the table for them with Obergefell.
I don't like the "culture war" framing, in part because elite CW is always that the supposed Dem position is the losing side of it. Always against Real Americans. So they cower instead of showing leadership. But quite often the polls are on their side.
I'd like to be optimistic, but I suspect we're going to see more and more of your favorite pundits suggesting there's something to the "gay people are all filthy grooming pedophiles" stuff which is the new old line, and even more of your favorite pundits disagreeing with their good friends about this, but admitting they have a point.
And then more of your favorite pundits talking about how the Democrats have a problem, and they'd better address the Real Concerns of Americans who think gay people are all filthy grooming pedophiles, just as the whole CRT issue played out. Have to address their concerns!!!
Your favorite pundits are all bad, is part of what I am saying here. The other part is you can't always please Both Sides.