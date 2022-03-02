An Oath Keeper accused of providing protection to Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol in a stolen golf cart appears to have cut a plea deal with the feds, raising the prospect of a potent witness turning on key players in the violent insurrection.
Joshua James, 34, was originally charged last April after allegedly communicating and congregating with several other members of the far-right group before and during the Capitol riot. But he is no run-of-the-mill defendant in the “Stop the Steal” plot to undermine democracy: Last month, the Alabama resident was among 11 individuals to be hit with seditious conspiracy charges, alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Stone Zone
Don't see how he wriggles out of this one!
by Atrios at 14:30