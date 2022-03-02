Wednesday, March 02, 2022

Stone Zone

Don't see how he wriggles out of this one!
An Oath Keeper accused of providing protection to Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol in a stolen golf cart appears to have cut a plea deal with the feds, raising the prospect of a potent witness turning on key players in the violent insurrection.

Joshua James, 34, was originally charged last April after allegedly communicating and congregating with several other members of the far-right group before and during the Capitol riot. But he is no run-of-the-mill defendant in the “Stop the Steal” plot to undermine democracy: Last month, the Alabama resident was among 11 individuals to be hit with seditious conspiracy charges, alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

by Atrios at 14:30