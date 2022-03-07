Supply and Demand

It was nonsense before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but much like "people deciding on their own to wear masks during Covid," people working from home is a freebie. Without any effort whatsoever the pressure on fuel demand is reduced.
[Econ 101 Lecture Hat] when supply is very inelastic, tiny increases in demand can hugely increase prices. Tiny reductions can hugely decrease them!
Price of fuel is both a real concern and a political one, but wherever your chair is in White House meetings, I suspect keeping gas prices from doubling is a more pressing concern than futilely trying to re-establish some imagined idea of 2015 normality or propping up commercial real estate prices (whatever the hell the "go back to work" nonsense is about).