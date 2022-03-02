Sure Why Not

WASHINGTON – A revelation of infidelity that surfaced just before Tuesday’s primary could have dragged down Rep. Van Taylor, a two-term Plano Republican, forcing a runoff with former Collin County judge Keith Self.
The affair surfaced thanks to a third candidate, Suzanne Harp.
A Plano resident named Tania Joya -- an ex-jihadist and widow of the most infamous American to join the Islamic State – said she contacted Harp last Thursday, hoping she would confront Taylor privately and persuade him to drop out and resign from Congress.