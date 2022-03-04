The Good People

Christians are good people, you see, and by implication suddenly Russians, or at least Putin, have become notChristian. We thought Putin was a good guy, you see, but then he started killing Christians, so he's bad.
My heart breaks for my fellow Christians in Ukraine that are fighting for their freedom. Christians around the world should join us and pray for Ukraine. 🇺🇦 https://t.co/qMd6A4iVvF— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 2, 2022
Mostly making sure the MAGAs understand Ukraine isn't some sort of Muslim country, and we'll just yadda yadda the Jewish president away.