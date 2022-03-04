Friday, March 04, 2022

The Good People

This is horrifying, of course, but I suppose it's an interesting way to pivot their people away from Putin. Christians are good people, you see, and by implication suddenly Russians, or at least Putin, have become notChristian. We thought Putin was a good guy, you see, but then he started killing Christians, so he's bad.

Mostly making sure the MAGAs understand Ukraine isn't some sort of Muslim country, and we'll just yadda yadda the Jewish president away.

by Atrios at 09:45