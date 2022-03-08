The Law Is An Ass

The game of course being that elite consititutional law is just finding ever increasingly ridiculous arguments to support conservative Calvinball. I'm not entirely sure it was better for them to play this game, building up a complex incoherent system of mystical text interpretation in order to maintain the illusion, but at least they had to put the work in. Now it's lol, lmao, fuck you.
Justice Alito signed on to a concurrence saying it was too close to Alabama's May 24 primary to impose new maps. Today, he says it wouldn't be a burden at all to revert to the NC legislature's maps for the state's May 17 primary. https://t.co/V1LJctTlpf— Sam Levine (@srl) March 7, 2022