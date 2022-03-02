The Special People

There's a persistent dynamic in social groups (including professional environments) such that certain people are always deferred to, their whims indulged, their status unquestioned. The people who are treated as Authorities and The Adults In The Room even as they're running around with feces smeared all over themselves and they're lighting fires in their offices (metaphorically speaking). Also harassing all the other coworkers and a general HR nightmare.
Also, too, politics (and political journalism).