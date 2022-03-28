Most Americans don’t know it, but no other rich democracy has this kind of hyper-aggressive judicial review. In some countries, there is a special constitutional court with limited jurisdiction, in others it virtually never happens at all. The reason is obvious: When a handful of rich lawyers get dictatorial power over a society, they will abuse it. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter, “Our Judges are as honest as other men, and not more so.” It’s time to start facing that reality. Maybe we’ll even get around to ignoring the predilections of a corrupt, undemocratic body that wields judicial review as a weapon.
Monday, March 28, 2022
The Worst USG Institution
Even worse than the Senate!
by Atrios at 15:20