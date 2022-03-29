Tucker and Tony

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So, let's say we eliminated the Russian head of state and of course that country's central government. What would happen to those weapons? Well, let's see. In Iraq, Saddam's weapons stockpiles, all conventional, wound up in the hands of militia that used them to kill Americans.Tony Blair, 2018
So Russia has a large and restive population of Islamic extremists. Do we think it's possible that with no one running the country -- because of course we have no chosen successor to Putin -- is it possible, if we did that, that one of those 6,000 nuclear weapons might wind up in the hands of some anti-American terror group and be used against our civilian population here? A nuclear weapon. Well, it's not just possible, it's likely.
Tony Blair has reiterated a call for the West to ally with Russia to fight the threat of "terrorism".2014:
Speaking at Chatham House in London on Wednesday about the dangers posed by "populism of the left and the right", the former UK prime minister said that although there would always be "disagreements" with Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, the need to tackle militant activity made cooperation necessary.
"On the Middle East, on fighting terrorism, yes, we will have to ally with Russia, but that's not to say we aren't prepared to have powerful and strong disagreements with them when they're doing things we don't agree with and can't agree with," he told the audience.
Tony Blair has warned Western leaders they must put aside their differences with Russia over Ukraine to focus on the threat of Islamic extremism.