Warblogging

And, somewhat related, Boris is more sensible than the most of the amped up weirdos in Parliament and the UK press.
* RUSSIAN MOVE ON KYIV IS STALLED, OFFICIAL SAYS— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 1, 2022
* U.S. HAS INDICATIONS THAT SOME RUSSIAN UNITS HAVE SURRENDERED WITHOUT A FIGHT, U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS@Reuters
Boris Johnson again explains why UK can't support no-fly zone over Ukraine - because it would mean shooting down Russian jets.— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 1, 2022
"It's very important to understand that Nato is a defensive alliance. This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible".