Friday, March 04, 2022

What Line Did Lindsey Cross

I'm actually slightly surprised that conservatives (Cruz here, and Laura Ingraham elsewhere) seem to be not happy with this. Usually "just take out the bad guys, once we decide they are bad guys" is pretty standard stuff! Objecting to it makes you the weirdo in The Discourse.

It has certainly been policy at times! There is one obvious specific reason (and a few other ones) that smart senior politicians do not like to encourage a world in which "assasinating senior politicians" is a thing that is done.

