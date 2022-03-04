What Line Did Lindsey Cross

Usually "just take out the bad guys, once we decide they are bad guys" is pretty standard stuff! Objecting to it makes you the weirdo in The Discourse.
This is an exceptionally bad idea.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2022
Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves.
But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state. https://t.co/crPGHw9xyJ
It has certainly been policy at times! There is one obvious specific reason (and a few other ones) that smart senior politicians do not like to encourage a world in which "assasinating senior politicians" is a thing that is done.