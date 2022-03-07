What We Should Do About Ukraine

"Our" actual appetite to for humanitarianism is very limited, and even our less personal profit-motivated foreign policy is driven more by punitive rage than rational self-interest (even with narrow definitions of 'self' here), let alone compassion.
A willingness to accept refugees is really always the simplest thing we can do, and our general lack of willingness to do that is always a good measure of how much "we" actually give a shit.
Too lazy to look it up, but I remember that The Moustache of Understanding had a column (probably several) which was something like, "I supported the war effort I made up in my head, not what the Bush people are doing or even said they were going to do." And, my man, you go to war with the psychopaths in charge you have.
Who "we" and "our" are, precisely, is complex and shifting. The "we" of Biden is not the same as the "we" of Trump or the "we" of Bush. But remember some of the lunatics that Obama kept around... Some are still causing problems today!