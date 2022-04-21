EXCLUSIVE: In a leaked video call, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz begged managers to increase their union busting.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 21, 2022
The billionaire CEO blasted unionizing, hourly employees as “so-called workers” and “some outside force that’s going to dictate or disrupt who we are and what we do.” pic.twitter.com/KIFI5FzDxr
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Alternate Realities
There is an alternative timeline in which Bernie wins the 2020 primary, Starbucks Guy continues his run for president, buying off half the D-aligned mercenaries with a yacht or two each, he gets like 4% of the vote but enough to swing a couple of states to Trump, and....
