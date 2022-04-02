Joe Biden will next month end a controversial pandemic-related expulsion policy that effectively closed America’s asylum system at its border with Mexico, it was announced on Friday.Nobody is worried about "chaos on the border." They're worried about Fox News - followed by all the other outlets - running with stories about 'chaos on the border' which they will do, if nothing else is sticking, no matter what.
The decision to lift the Title 42 public health order, which will take effect on 23 May, is seen as long overdue by immigration advocates who regard the order as inhumane. But it was seized on by Republicans and some electorally vulnerable Democrats, who warned of chaos at the border.
Do The Right Things
A thing about being the most powerful guy in the world, is you don't get to do it forever.
by Atrios at 12:30