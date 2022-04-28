Don't Arse It Up

Who knows what will happen, but if you do it at all it'll anger the usual suspects, and if you do it without making the benefit as broad based as possible, you'll anger even more. If you make it complicated, you'll tend to exclude the people who are least able to navigate those complexities.
Basing debt cancellation on an income formula based on the odd pandemic years makes no sense either!
Looks like means testing broad student-loan forgiveness is under consideration https://t.co/cDBMIm0Zgf— Ayelet Sheffey (@arsheffey) April 27, 2022
Just give everyone a big haircut and move on.