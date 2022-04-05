Extend and Pretend

I'd like to say they have to extend it (or do more) after that because the election is coming, but 50/50 chance The Professional Democrats will counsel Biden to give a big speech about Responsibility or some shit and restart payments right before the election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US official says White House to extend pandemic pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31.— Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) April 5, 2022
I think some folks read these extensions as savvy politics, but I don’t think those folks understand the panic and disorder it causes people to get so close to these deadlines just to extend the uncertainty. It doesn’t have the affect people think it does.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2022
We should cancel them. https://t.co/ZvkGRwliLT