Monday, April 11, 2022

Grand Bargaining

Always left unsaid when these vague "offers" are made, aside from which particular forms of bigotry are being offered (I suspect going full Cultural Revolution on professors is not what he has in mind), is what is the package you're offering these imaginary voters. "If we get more bigoted will you vote for us because you surely like all the other things we are offering such as..." what is the end of that sentence?

Tell me what the 'X' is in, 'I like Democrats for X, but I want them to torture trans kids more enthusiastically' for these imaginary voters.

Perhaps making clear who the baddies are would help!

by Atrios at 14:30