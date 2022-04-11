Grand Bargaining

Tell me what the 'X' is in, 'I like Democrats for X, but I want them to torture trans kids more enthusiastically' for these imaginary voters.
Perhaps making clear who the baddies are would help!
Looking forward to the midterms, when Republicans will carpetbomb us with ads about Democrats being evil commie pedophiles & the Democrats respond with ads about how their "good friends in the GOP" should join their bipartisan plan for means-tested tax rebates for veterans.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 6, 2022