If You Knew Him Like I Know Him

Don't have to be an particularly lefty person to know how absurd - and dangerous - this is, but, yes, sure, the billionaire is good, have your cookies, boys.
This is actually view being pushed by all the sensible centrists - the Matts, the Nates, the other Nates, Shor, - that it was good we elected moderate Joe Biden but his administration was taken over by a bunch of extreme left wingers like [[[they never name them but they are there]]]. Center and extreme right agree! Quite often, and increasingly.
I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022