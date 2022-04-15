Is Debt Cancellation Good now

I don't know what the secret sauce to winning elections is. Nobody does. But use your power for good when you have it because no matter what you won't always have that power.
At @PodSaveAmerica live podcast, @PressSec says canceling student debt is still on the table, and @POTUS will either cancel debt or do another extension before end of August. Raises, like @WHCOS, that no one has to had to pay a cent in direct fed loans since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/7fEzrzxqCn— Stephen Spaulding (@SteveESpaulding) April 15, 2022