Speaking Truth To Power

Big media organizations of all types are some of the most powerful actors in society, and they are certainly major players within the realm of politics. That's true even if you assume (absurdly) all journalists are operating according to some pure form of objective journalism.
"[I]t’s a trickier line, you know, criticizing peer news organizations. I do not like it when somebody at The New York Times criticizes somebody at The Washington Post."— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 8, 2022
I find this circle-the-wagons approach misguided. Isn't a journalist's job to tell the truth?
"Us against the world" is not really a healthy approach from our papers of record.