Thursday, April 07, 2022

The Two Jons

Jon the Walker is correct here, not Jon the Chait, unsurprisingly.

The mandate is dead, so the debate over its value is moot, but this is a fun example about how centrist "wonks" can't ever accept that not only are their preferred solutions unpopular and bad, but also quite often more expensive!

In policy "expensive" is determined by the CBO, which in various ways puts its whole ass on the scale against any progressive policies, but, no, the mandate was not put in to make the bill appear to be cheaper, it was put in despite making it more expensive, as defined by CBO.

The mandate was unnecessary because the stick of not having health insurance, if it is possibly affordable, is already much larger than a $1000 fine. Colossal mistake by the wonks.

by Atrios at 16:00