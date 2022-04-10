Two Great Tastes

And this stuff isn't "they're doing racisms for the politics, it's the savvy way to win." They obviously believe it!
What do you call it when a Macron-led government even goes as far as forcing Europe's top human rights organisation to pull posters from a campaign to respect Muslim women who choose to wear headscarves.https://t.co/B9S2k1N81R— Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) April 10, 2022
Racism+raising the retirement age versus racism+lowering the retirement age! Tough one, especially for the voters that don't like racism!
Again, if you believe there are an ummovable block of people who like Macron/Trump/etc that are an insurmountable majority, that every possible voter for these people can only be appealed to with MOOOAR FASCISM, and no other possible voters can be swayed or mobilized, then, you know, we're done. Time to go get new hobbies as it all falls apart.
Macron and Le Pen go to the run-off, as predicted by polls.