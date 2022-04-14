Thursday, April 14, 2022

Vibes

Lots of people are very convinced this is an incredibly unpopular thing. Really quite amazed at the number of people (a very large number) who argue intensely against it! If I were a paranoid man I'd wonder if it was a paid thing.

In economics there's a concept of "Pareto improving" which basically means making some people better off without making anybody else worse off. And, well, this is a Pareto improving thing! Except for some loan servicers, I guess, but we haven't yet elevated them to Patriotic Troop status.

by Atrios at 16:00