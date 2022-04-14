Lots of people are very convinced this is an incredibly unpopular thing. Really quite amazed at the number of people (a very large number) who argue intensely against it! If I were a paranoid man I'd wonder if it was a paid thing.
Politico-Morning Consult poll:— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 14, 2022
By a 2-to-1 margin, voters support federal forgiveness of at least some student loan debt: 64% support, just 29% oppose.
53% back Biden's move to extend the payment suspension through the end of August. 36% oppose.
In economics there's a concept of "Pareto improving" which basically means making some people better off without making anybody else worse off. And, well, this is a Pareto improving thing! Except for some loan servicers, I guess, but we haven't yet elevated them to Patriotic Troop status.