WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - THE ONE TRUE WANKER Tom Friedman

Probably the perfect end to clarify the theme of this activity: once upon a time these people mattered, and now they don't. Once upon a time Tom Friedman would drop a column like, "The Banh Mi Princple Of Energy Independence" and people would struggle to convince themselves that this meant something, because it was Tom Friedman, and he was smart.
Everything is pretty much shit, but contrary to my prediction a decade ago, this has not actually been a second Tom Friedman decade. It's debatable whether a world in which The Discourse is a couple of dozen rich weirdo white people guiding us with their wisdom is better than the bizarre fractured reality we have now, but those people were given great powers and they absolutely completely fucked everything up.
I, too, don't matter much anymore. Nobody does! Various people have their moments, but no one is given the lifetime Wise Man card anymore, and for that you can most blame the people who had them and told us all to Suck On this.
Under the white clouds, snow is falling.Happy anniversary to Eschaton World Industries!
You can't see the white clouds, or the snow.
Or the cold, or the white glow of the earth.
A solitary man glides downhill on his skis.
The snow is falling.
It falls until the man disappears back into the
landscape.
My friend Serge, who's one of my oldest friends,
has bought a painting.
It's a canvas about five feet by four.
It represents a man who moves across a space
then disappears.
