WHERE ARE THE WANKERS OF YORE NOW - RUNNER UP NUMBER 2 ANDREW SULLIVAN

Andy learned the easiest con you can pull on earnest liberals is tricking them into thinking they can persuade you. One more reader email and he'll come around!
He raised a bunch of money, shut down his blog (i am not doing that), moved to New York to work at New York Magazine, hated it, fled, and somehow managed to stay at New York Magazine forever. Flounced out because everyone at the magazine not signing his paycheck fucking hated him. Now he's 40% skull and dick measuring, 40% a cancel culture grifter, and 20% "oh no the transes are ruining everything." It's slowly dawning on him - slow because he has the sloping brow and shallow brainpain of an Irishman - that the anti-trans people hate him just as much, if not more, and they can't wait to exterminate him as well.
As I said I tried to warn you, and his schtick and career were maintained by well-meaning liberals for wayyyy too long.
