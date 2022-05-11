At Least He Wasn't Protesting Outside Of Someone's Home

Attorney John Eastman urged Republican legislators in Pennsylvania to retabulate the state’s popular vote — and throw out tens of thousands of absentee ballots — in order to show Donald Trump with a lead, according to newly unearthed emails sent in December 2020, as Trump pressured GOP lawmakers to subvert his defeat.Nowhere in the constitution does it say you can't simply retabulate the vote! Checkmate, libs.
Dunno how things survive if people just do this stuff and continue to not be in handcuffs.