We've long accepted some degree of disagreement about the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches. All those presidential signing statements, for one! (These were also encroaching on the judiciary, as they asserted answers to constitutional issues without rulings to back them). But the Supremos have just been left there doing their thing without any kind pushback whatsoever. Rulings without factual basis or with factual inaccuracies, rulings without oral arguments, rulings without any written justifications whatsoever... all seem like a bit of overstepping!
Maybe somebody should do something.