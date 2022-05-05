Thursday, May 05, 2022

Compacts

Conservatives have been screaming about judicial overreach for years of course (at all levels of the judiciary), but institutionalist liberals, as the Democratic party (broadly, not just electeds) is filled with former law clerks and general products of Elite Law, are hesitant to.

We've long accepted some degree of disagreement about the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches. All those presidential signing statements, for one! (These were also encroaching on the judiciary, as they asserted answers to constitutional issues without rulings to back them). But the Supremos have just been left there doing their thing without any kind pushback whatsoever. Rulings without factual basis or with factual inaccuracies, rulings without oral arguments, rulings without any written justifications whatsoever... all seem like a bit of overstepping!

Maybe somebody should do something.

by Atrios at 11:30