Defund Women's Health Care

Why can't centrists stop saying "defund the police"? I have been told it is very unpopular!
A timely intervention because they'd rather talk "defund" than abortion.
fascinating i don’t remember congress ever defunding the police https://t.co/ji7dBKv7ad— Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) May 6, 2022
Can't control the people not on the payroll, but I do wish they'd give more thought to the people on the payroll.
In an interview with the San Antonio Report, Clyburn downplayed the significance of abortion among his party’s base.I'm a bit confused by how these things are in competition, and what that has to do with anti-abortion Cuellar. Voting rights are certainly important! But "vote Dems if only because of the Supreme Court [which was always just code for abortion]" has been the text and subext of 30 years of politics! Can't just brush it away. "Abortion - Just Not That Important" is not good messaging!
“Does this issue carry more weight than voting [rights]? I don’t think so,” Clyburn said. “I think restoring the Voting Rights Act is a much weightier issue than this.”
Going to get a lot of this from centrist pundits, too, who are or aren't on the payroll depending on how you squint, but they're much more on the payroll than police reform activists.