One Democratic lawmaker who had an extended encounter with Ms. Feinstein in February said in an interview that the experience was akin to acting as a caregiver for a person in need of constant assistance. The lawmaker recalled having to reintroduce themself to the senator multiple times, helping her locate her purse repeatedly and answering the same set of basic, small-talk questions over and over again.Aside from day to day issues, how can a person not in possession of their faculties consent to resign? There will come a day soon when she is unable to regularly appear for votes, and then...
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Elder Care
Even a very rich person (as Feinstein is) would have a hard time hiring household staff to take care of her as well as her Senate staffers do.
