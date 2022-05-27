How Many Lies

Cops don't just lie, they're *lazy liars*, because unlike politicians, "no one" ever bothers to check or pretend to give a shit when the facts contradict their stories.
Not that politicians or their flaks are always treated with appropriate skepticism, either, but there's at least a chance!
If they want to keep changing the details we can let them and focus on what clearly happened: the shooter killed a bunch of kids, the cops did nothing to stop him for at least 45 minutes, and instead spent the time violently harassing the desperate parents and concocting their hilarious cover story.