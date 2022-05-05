Thursday, May 05, 2022

Lies and the Lying Liars

Being overwhelmed with conservatives demanding that we pretend to believe that Alito and Roberts* (and the rest of the conservative legal movement) don't say what they clearly say, don't mean what they clearly mean, etc.

As I keep saying, a big problem in DC is that presumption of good faith by anyone with a nice suit and the right name tag. Journalists (and everybody else) feel obliged to pretend to believe people who are clearly lying (some might actually believe them!).

*Perhaps Roberts is marginally the "good guy" here but boy was he pissed about Obergefell. I don't mean that Obergefell is somehow more (or less) important than Roe (this is not meant to be a competition) just that it is clear they are coming for it all.

