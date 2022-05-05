Lies and the Lying Liars

As I keep saying, a big problem in DC is that presumption of good faith by anyone with a nice suit and the right name tag. Journalists (and everybody else) feel obliged to pretend to believe people who are clearly lying (some might actually believe them!).
*Perhaps Roberts is marginally the "good guy" here but boy was he pissed about Obergefell. I don't mean that Obergefell is somehow more (or less) important than Roe (this is not meant to be a competition) just that it is clear they are coming for it all.