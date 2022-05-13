Not How Anything Works, Guys

How are they unaware that they are in a game of Calvinball. The point of this is not to immunize yourselves from Congressional harassment for two years. Do your fucking jobs. "Ah, well, nevertheless," he said, as Attorney General Mastriano hauled them off in handcuffs.
Everyone is focused on whether the Jan. 6 committee will enforce the subpoenas in court if Republicans refuse to comply. That’s not the point. As one source told me yesterday: “It’s almost like a self-enforcing subpoena.”— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 12, 2022