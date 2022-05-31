Video obtained by ABC News, taken outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as last week's massacre was unfolding inside, appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting officers on scene that they were receiving calls from children who were alive inside the classroom that the gunman had entered -- as law enforcement continued to wait nearly an hour and a half to enter the room."Oh we didn't go in because we assumed they were all dead" was the kind of dumb lie that could only come from people used to telling dumb lies without ever being challenged.
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Of Course They Knew
Not surprising, but confirmed.
by Atrios at 14:30